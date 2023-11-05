close_game
News / Cricket / 'Sachin had many sleepless nights...': Shastri draws sensational Tendulkar-Gavaskar parallel as Kohli smashes 49th ton

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 05, 2023 06:58 PM IST

Ravi Shastri spoke in detail as Virat Kohli reached a record-equalling 49th ODI century during the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli smashed a record-equalling 49th ODI century on Sunday, taking him level to India great Sachin Tendulkar for most tons in the format. Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. Incidentally, Kohli had also smashed his maiden ODI century at the same venue in 2009 during a match against Sri Lanka. It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds in the format, compared to the 438 required by Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens(PTI)
Following Kohli's colossal feat on Sunday, India's former head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for the batter, and drew parallels with Sachin Tendulkar when the ‘master blaster’ was chasing Sunil Gavaskar's century record in Tests. The India legend had held the record for most tons (34) in the longest format, and Tendulkar equalled Gavaskar in 2004.

Also read: 'Stuff of dreams, things you dream of as a child': Virat Kohli after leaving Sachin Tendulkar behind en route to No. 49

“It's amazing. We are a country obsessed with records. We are obsessed with hundreds. And Sunny was the trendsetter. I remember when Sachin Tendulkar was chasing his 34th, it wasn't easy. He had many sleepless nights, he would get out in the 70s and 80s. And it took a while, just like it has taken Virat Kohli,” Shastri said during the mid-innings show on Star Sports following Kohli's record-equalling century.

“Today, it was a very calculated innings. He started off quick, when the ball was coming onto the bat. And when the ball started dripping, it wasn't easy to pick the bowlers. So, he soaked the pressure, bid his time, and upped the ante,” Shastri further said.

Kohli has had a stellar World Cup so far; this was his second century in the ongoing edition, with this first coming against Bangladesh last month (103*). He also has five half-centuries in the 2023 tournament; Kohli came close to equalling Tendulkar's record on two occasions, during the games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. However, he was dismissed merely five runs short of his century against the Kiwis, and scored a strong 88 against the islanders in Mumbai.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
