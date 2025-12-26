‘Sachin played at a young age too’: BCCI told to go the Tendulkar way to fast-track Vaibhav Suryavanshi into Indian team

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged the BCCI to fast-track Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the senior setup, drawing parallels with Sachin Tendulkar’s meteoric rise. Highlighting Vaibhav’s rapid progress through age-group cricket and his assured performances in domestic competitions, Srikkanth pointed to the rare composure, technique and hunger that set him apart. Much like Tendulkar, who debuted for India at just 16, Vaibhav has shown an ability to dominate older opponents, adapt quickly to higher levels, and thrive under pressure, prompting calls for the selectors to back his talent early rather than wait. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the talks of the town for his conistent performances at junior-level and domestic cricket.(PTI)

Suryavanshi recently etched his name into the record books by becoming the youngest batter to score a List A century. In the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy match, he produced a breathtaking 190 off just 84 deliveries. Showcasing fearless intent and clean power, he cleared the ropes 15 times and raced to his hundred in only 36 balls, leaving bowlers helpless and underlining why his rise has caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity.

Srikkanth has thrown his weight behind teenage batting sensation Suryavanshi, calling for his rapid promotion to the senior national side. Impressed by his consistent run of centuries across formats and levels, Srikkanth believes the youngster’s explosive rise warrants immediate attention from the selectors.

"Vaibhav is scoring centuries everywhere, be it the IPL, U19, anywhere. You can say it is against Arunachal Pradesh but that is a different story. This boy has been hammering everybody across all kinds of matches. I had told last year also that they should fast-track him for the T20 World Cup. Maybe it is too late for that now, but they still fast-track him into the team. This boy has got tremendous potential. He should be fast-tracked and brought into the Indian team soon," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

In 15 youth ODIs, Suryavanshi averages 51.13, with two centuries and three half-centuries, at an impressive strike rate of 158.79.

“Sachin also played a such a young age”

Drawing a clear parallel with Tendulkar’s early rise, Srikkanth dismissed calls for patience around Suryavanshi, arguing that exceptional talent deserves early backing.

"People say let him play for some more time, let him do this, let him do that. Sachin also played a such a young age. Of course, he played for India after scoring hundreds at all levels, but the same thing can be done for this boy in white-ball cricket," he added.