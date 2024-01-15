Sachin Tendulkar busts deepfake video claiming daughter Sara earns through app, wants swift action

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar busted a fake video claiming his daughter Sara earns through online video games. The former India captain, in a strongly-worded response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), demanded swift action to stop the spreading of such misinformation. "Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin wrote. Sara Tendulkar (L) with father Sachin(HT File Photo)

The Master Blaster called the video which in all probability used AI to create a fake video in which Sachin was narrating how a new app has helped his daughter earn easy money. The video also showed Sachin talking about the merits of the application, saying he did not know that money-making had become so easy. Sachin called the video "disturbing" and said it was a misuse of technology. "These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers."

The deepfake video made false claims about Sachin Tendulkar and his daughter Sara

What is alarming is the fact that the audio used in the video matches Tendulkar's original voice. If the lip-synking was better then it would have been very difficult for anyone to question it. Notably, multiple AI platforms can create audio in nearly the exact of renowned people from different parts of the world. All one needs to do is give the correct input. The AI software, using multiple original samples, can create fake audion and even visuals.

Tendulkar family victim of online imposters even before

Notably, this is not the first time the Tendulkar family has been the victim of online imposter. In November last year, Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to call out fake Twitter accounts spreading misinformation using her name. "Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality," she wrote.

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them," she added while urging X to take action.

Back in 2018, a 39-year-old Mumbai engineer was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Twitter (now X) account of Sara. Tendulkar had lodged an official complaint back then.