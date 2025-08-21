Sachin Tendulkar 'calls and checks on' ailing Vinod Kambli; ex-cricketer's brother says 'friendship still very strong'

For Indian cricket fans who remember the earliest chatter of a young Sachin Tendulkar breaking through the ranks and establishing himself as a player for India’s future, there was always a second name in the equation. You couldn’t hear Sachin without Vinod, Tendulkar without Kambli, as the two young Mumbai stars made a name for themselves on the maidaans and through to the domestic circuit. Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar pose together for an image shared a few years ago on social media.(Instagram)

It is a bond that was established while they were youngsters, but one which remains intact even in the modern day, as Vinod Kambli struggles to battle against illness and faces a long road to recovery after poor health in recent years.

Kambli’s younger brother Virendra revealed that this bond between the pair, which once saw them put on a famous 664-run partnership in school cricket.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Virendra Kambli spoke about how his family receives calls from Tendulkar to check on his close friend’s health. “Sachin dada has always supported Vinod. Their friendship is still very strong. Sachin calls and checks on him with Andrea [Hewitt, Vinod’s wife].”

Kambli back home but still recuperating

Tendulkar was also said to be the closest friend Kambli had while coming through the ranks in Mumbai cricket: Sachin made his debut a couple of years before Kambli, and famously translated his talent into all-time-great success while Kambli was somewhat left behind as a player who never quite fulfilled his.

“He was closest to him. I don’t know about others, but I saw them together when I went to watch Ranji Trophy matches. I would go to the dressing room to eat, and Sachin dada, Vinod, and I would sit together and have fun. We would joke around and have a good time,” said Virendra regarding his brother.

He had also provided an update regarding his older brother’s health and recovery following a blood clot in his brain had forced hospitalisation a few months ago. It was good news, and Virendra had faith in a recovery soon.

"He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back,” said Virendra. “He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground.”