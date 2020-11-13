e-paper
Nov 13, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar donates medical equipments to Assam hospital

Sachin Tendulkar donates medical equipments to Assam hospital

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
         

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has donated medical equipments to a charitable hospital in Assam, a move will benefit over 2,000 children coming from underprivileged families.

Tendulkar, who is also the ‘Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF’, has donated equipments required in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Makunda hospital located in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Tendulkar’s foundation has also helped in providing nutrition and education to tribal communities in madhya Pradesh and this initiative will also help a lot of under-privileged communities in the North East.

Dr Vijay Anand Isamael, Paediatric Surgeon, Makunda Hospital thanked the legendary batsman for the aid stating:” The grant from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation with support from Ekam Foundation will help us to provide better services at low costs to the poor people who come in large numbers in this area.”

