Sachin Tendulkar immortalised: Master Blaster's king-sized statue to be unveiled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today

A grand tribute awaits cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as a life-sized statue of the Master Blaster is set for unveiling at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, on the eve of India's World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The statue, visuals of which were out yesterday, stands as a true masterpiece, capturing the very essence of the legendary batter, gracefully executing his typical and elegant over-the-top stroke. It has been strategically placed adjacent to the hallowed Sachin Tendulkar Stand, marking a symbolic link between the iconic cricketer and the venue where he created numerous unforgettable moments. A life-size statue of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium. (PTI)

The news of Tendulkar's statue installation inside the stadium first emerged earlier this year, sparking widespread excitement among fans and cricket enthusiasts. In the final moments leading up to the inauguration, work has been underway to add the finishing touches to this magnificent statue, celebrating the maestro who marked his 50th birthday in April.

The ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair with an illustrious lineup of dignitaries in attendance. The man of the hour, Tendulkar himself will grace the occasion with his presence, and among other notable guests are revered Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and the distinguished Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. The cricketing world will be well-represented as well, with key figures from the BCCI making their presence felt, including Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Ashish Shelar. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will also be present, with President Amol Kale, Secretary Ajinkya Naik, and other members of the apex council coming together to pay tribute to the Master Blaster on this momentous occasion.

The sculpture is the artistic creation of Pramod Kamble, a talented painter-sculptor hailing from Ahmednagar, in Maharashtra. His skill and dedication have brought the vision of this statue to life, immortalising Tendulkar in the very heart of Indian cricket. Remarkably, this installation comes almost a decade after Tendulkar's final appearance for India, an emotional moment etched forever in the history of Indian cricket. It was back in November of 2013 when Tendulkar last donned the Indian jersey in his farewell match against West Indies on his home ground.

Not Tendulkar's first statue

Tendulkar, whose cricket journey commenced in Mumbai, found the perfect stage for a special tribute. The iconic Wankhede significant memories for him, as it was here that he achieved the pinnacle of his career by winning the 2011 World Cup. Besides having a stand named after him, Tendulkar's legacy extends to places like Madame Tussauds, where his wax statue was unveiled in 2009. This milestone made him the first Indian sportsperson to his replica in the museum, coinciding with his 36th birthday. Now, 14 years later, another remarkable honour is about to be bestowed upon the cricket legend.

Tendulkar's batting prowess in Mumbai is well-documented. In ODIs, he amassed 455 runs in 11 matches, boasting an impressive average of 41.36, which includes a century and three half-centuries. His dominance at this venue remains unparalleled, with Mohammad Azharuddin and Virat Kohli trailing in his wake. In the Test format, Tendulkar's record is equally stellar, with 847 runs from 10 matches at an average of 47.05, including a memorable 148 against Sri Lanka in 1996-97.

