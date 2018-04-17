Sachin Tendulkar lone Indian in Jason Holder’s best-ever cricketing XI

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been named by West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder in his best-ever cricketing XI.

Alongside Tendulkar, Australian great Shane Warne also features in Holder’s all-time XI, which was revealed by him on the Lord’s Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned, reports Sport24.

Apart from these two, the list also included former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Holder has decided to go with an opening combination of Australia’s Matthew Hayden and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

The Caribbean batsman’s middle-order includes former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, West Indies great Brian Lara, followed by Tendulkar, Kallis, former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist.

Holder, who has appeared in a total of 29 Tests for the national side and has bagged 53 wickets with an average of 38.52, picked paceman Dale Steyn as his fast bowling option alongside legendary Caribbean bowler Curtly Ambrose alongside Australian legend Glenn McGrath.

Meanwhile, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist have been chosen to take care of the spin department.

Jason Holder’s all-time XI is as follows:

Matthew Hayden (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Brian Lara (West Indies), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Adam Gilchrist - (wicketkeeper - Australia), Shane Warne (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Curtly Ambrose (West Indies), Glenn McGrath (Australia).