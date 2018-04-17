 Sachin Tendulkar plays ‘gully’ cricket with kids in Mumbai - Watch video | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sachin Tendulkar was filmed while playing cricket with kids on the streets of Mumbai and it was posted by his former teammate and friend Vinod Kambli on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2018 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
After bidding adieu to international cricket in November 2013, Sachin Tendulkar has been very active on social media platforms. Be it his inspiring speech to transform India from a sport loving nation to a sport playing one or his message to bikers about the importance of wearing helmets while driving, Tendulkar keeps creating a buzz on the internet.

And now a video featuring Tendulkar playing cricket with kids in the streets of Mumbai has gone viral on Twitter. The video was posted by Tendulkar’s former teammate and childhood friend Vinod Kambli on Monday.

No sooner did the video appear online than people started thanking Kambli for sharing the video. Later, other users went on to post the complete video that shows Sachin coming out of his car and then approaching youngsters who are indulged in a game of street cricket. The youngsters look absolutely awestruck when Tendulkar joins them for a game of cricket.

Sachin is currently busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is Mumbai Indians’ team icon.

Meanwhile, former Australia cricketer Michael Slater also posted a video on his Instagram account where he is seen playing gully cricket with kids in India. Slater is in the country covering Indian Premier League as a commentator for Star Sports group.

Gully cricket!!! I'm going to take it on. Yeehaa!! #starsports #vivoipl2018

A post shared by Michael Slater (@mj_slats) on

