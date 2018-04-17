IPL 2018: Kieron Pollard seeks advice from media as Mumbai Indians eye turnaround

Stung by three straight defeats, Mumbai Indians’ burly all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Monday sought advice from the media, asking if they could help the beleaguered outfit in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the Indian Premier League.

“Three games in a row, we have lost in the last over. If you guys have any idea to tell us how to get over the line, if it happens again, you guys obviously know a lot of cricket, so, give us an idea of what to do,” Pollard asked scribes on the eve of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai suffered dying-moment defeats in the three games played so far - against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils.

Pollard, though, refused to be pessimistic and brushed aside suggestions that the team was down and out.

“I don’t think we are down right now. If we were down right now, we should be home. We have got over that,” said Pollard.

“We have had conversations going. We had talks at different levels where we need to go forward and actually try and finish off those games,” said the Trinidadian.

“Two of those matches were (after grabbing) nine wickets. So, we have to get one more wicket - that is one area to improve. Again, it is just a matter of trying to be consistent in what you are trying to achieve, especially at the back end of the innings. I think 190-odd on any ground is sometimes defendable. These things happen.”