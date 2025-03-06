Menu Explore
Sachin Tendulkar plays 'lone warrior' in age-defying masterclass, hammers 64 off just 33 balls: 'Decades change, but...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 06, 2025 06:15 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar produced a vintage knock during India Masters' clash against Australia Masters, smashing 64 off just 33 balls.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years with a dazzling 64 off just 33 balls, treating a packed crowd at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara to a vintage display of strokeplay in the International Masters League on Wednesday. Despite his brilliance, India Masters fell short in their chase of a mammoth 270, slumping to their first loss of the tournament against Australia Masters.

India Masters' Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during an International Masters League (PTI)
India Masters' Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during an International Masters League (PTI)

The 50-year-old great raced to a 27-ball half-century, peppering the field with delicate late cuts and trademark straight drives. The packed stadium erupted as he dispatched the Australian bowlers with remarkable ease, clearing the ropes four times and striking seven boundaries.

Tendulkar single-handedly kept India Masters in the hunt throughout his time at the crease, unfazed by the fall of wickets at the other end. He powered India Masters to 100/3 at the halfway mark, but his departure – caught by Xavier Doherty off Daniel Christian – halted the momentum, leaving India Masters with a daunting task. The side was eventually bowled out for 174.

Watch some of Tendulkar's shots here:

Here's how fans reacted to Tendulkar's heroics:

Australia's first win

While Yusuf Pathan’s quickfire 25 off 15 balls did ignite a spark, the rest of the lineup struggled to accelerate against an inspired Australian bowling unit. Left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, bagging the tournament’s first five-wicket haul with figures of 5/25 to ensure Australia’s first win of the campaign.

Earlier, Shane Watson and Ben Dunk orchestrated a batting onslaught, stitching together an unbeaten 236-run stand for the second wicket. Watson, who survived an early chance, capitalized on the reprieve with his second century of the tournament, while Dunk followed suit with a blistering ton.

Their assault powered Australia Masters to a towering 269/1, a total that ultimately proved insurmountable for India Masters despite Tendulkar’s brilliance.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
