Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Henry Nicholls' freak dismissal against England, uses epic 'gully cricket' reference

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls was dismissed in the unluckiest way possible during his side's third Test match against England on Thursday, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. On Day 1, Nicholls was struggling in the crease and drove a full delivery by Jack Leach, which deflected off non-striker Daryl Mitchell's bat and then lobbed to Alex Lees at mid-off for an easy catch.

The 30-year-old Nicholls' dismissal took Twitter by storm, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar reacting to it with a 'gully cricket' reference. Much to the delight of fans, Sachin wrote, "In gully cricket, we'd declare the non-striker out".

At the end of Day 1, New Zealand were 225 for five in 90 overs with Daryl Mitchell (78 not ) and Tom Blundell (45 not out) remaining unbeaten. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat but had an erratic batting start as they lost wickets in quick intervals.

Tom Latham was dismissed for a six-ball duck and his opening partner Will Young could only muster 20 runs off 42 balls. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson (31) and Devon Conway (26) made crucial contributions.

New Zealand received some stability after Mitchell and Blundell formed an unbeaten 102-run stand. But Blundell lost his wicket on Day 2 after adding 10 more runs to the scoreboard. England currently lead 2-0 in the three-match series and will be aiming for a whitewash.

The hosts won the first Test match by five wickets at Lord's in London, with Joe Root hammering an unbeaten knock of 115 runs during his side's second innings. Root's power-packed innings included 12 fours and it was also a perfect response to Mitchell's ton (108) for New Zealand.

In the second Test match, Jonny Bairstow slammed 136 runs during England's second innings to help them win the game by five wickets at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Other than Bairstow, Root once again bagged a century for England, smacking 176 runs during the first innings. Ollie Pope also registered a century, with a knock of 145 runs.

Meanwhile, Mitchell also followed up with his fine form in the second match and slammed 190 runs.

