Sachin Tendulkar recalls 'beautiful experience' of Jammu and Kashmir; PM Narendra Modi highlights important takeaways

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar recalled the ‘beautiful experience’ of visiting Jammu and Kashmir with a special post on Wednesday. From sharing an inspiring story about Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain to visiting Aman Setu bridge in Uri, Tendulkar recently capped off an unforgettable visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the batting legend invited his fans and followers to visit the state. The former India skipper also gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special mention. PM Narendra Modi highlighted important takeaways from Sachin Tendulkar's recent visit to the valley (PTI-ANI)

Talking about his Kashmir trip, Tendulkar said that the visit will always be "etched" in his memory. In his lengthy post on the social media platform, Tendulkar emphasised the importance of PM Modi's statements. "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip," Tendulkar said.

"The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “Make in India, Make for the World.” They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia," the legendary cricketer added.

PM Modi on Sachin's ‘lovely’ visit to the valley

Taking cognisance of Tendulkar's post, PM Modi left a noteworthy reply for the celebrated cricketer. The Indian Prime Minister asserted that Tendulkar's visit to the popular tourist destination presented two important takeaways for the younger generation. “This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two- the importance of ‘Make in India.’ Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!,” PM Modi added.

Tendulkar's unforgettable trip to Jammu and Kashmir

Breaking the internet earlier this month, Tendulkar played gully cricket in Uri. On his maiden trip to Jammu and Kashmir, Tendulkar played nine deliveries and showcased his trademark shots. Interestingly, Tendulkar also opted to turn the bat upside down as he gave the youngsters a shot at dismissing the batting legend. During his trip to the valley, Tendulkar met para cricketer Hussain Lone.

The Kashmir Para cricket team captain, who considers Tendulkar as his inspiration, received an autographed bat from the Little Master. Batting maestro Tendulkar posed for a photograph with Lone’s family and friends. The Tendulkar family also paid a surprise visit to a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area. The cricket icon spent an hour at the manufacturing unit as he interacted with a small bunch of fans.