Mohammed Shami reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s 'surprising' message as India star keeps hopes up for T20 World Cup

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami provided a major update on his health on Monday after missing the Test series against South Africa and England, as he revealed that he underwent an operation on his Achilles Tendon in the UK. He shared the update on social media, which subsequently indicated that he won't be appearing in any of the matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. But while Shami still has his hopes up for making the T20 World Cup squad for India, he received a "surprising" message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mohammed Shami reacted to PM Narendra Modi’s get-well-soon message

Moments after Shami shared an update on his surgery, where he said that he is "looking forward to get back on his feet". PM Modi responded to the post on X, wishing the fast bowler a speedy recovery.

He wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you.”

Surprised at the message from the Indian Prime Minister, Shami thanked him for his wishes and support and promised to recover quickly.

“It was such a wonderful surprise to receive a personal note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir wishing me a speedy recovery. His kindness and thoughtfulness truly mean a lot to me. Thank you so much Modi sir ,for your well wishes and support during this time. I will continue to work hard towards my recovery, Thank you all for your continued wish ,love and support,” he replied.

Shami racing against time to make India's T20 World Cup squad

Shami has not featured in a match for India since the ODI World Cup final in 2023. It was during the tournament that the veteran cricketer incurred the ankle injury. With Shami now slated to miss the IPL 2024 season as well, selectors might be reluctant to go for the fast bowler, although the team might require a third seamer to feature alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Not to forget, Shami was India's joint third-highest wicket-taker at the most recent T20 World Cup, although, it was also the last time he featured in a T20I game for the Men in Blue.

Earlier in January, Shami had admitted that he remains unaware of whether he is in the scheme if thing for the World Cup in June.

“Whenever it comes to T20s , many times I don't understand that whether I am in scene or not. But what I feel is that you have IPL before the T20 World Cup and that is the best opportunity to bring in momentum, and if management will ask me to play, I’ll be available,” Shami had told India Today.