Sachin Tendulkar recalls stint with Yorkshire in 1992

cricket

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:03 IST

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday recalled his days at English County side Yorkshire as a 19-year old, saying the “special” stint helped him gain exposure and gain a better understanding of conditions in England.

“Flashback to my county cricket days. As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions,” Tendulkar said in an Instagram post on his official handle with two pictures of him at the club.

On May 7, Tendulkar made his debut for Yorkshire against Hampshire in the County Championship at Headingley. Tendulkar, all of 19 then, made history in becoming Yorkshire’s first-ever overseas player after he replaced Australian fast bowler Craig McDermott. The Australian had injured his groin on the eve of the season.

“In Yorkshire’s opening day 250 all out, the teenager, who had previously scored a century on his first-class debut for Mumbai when only 15, hit a fine 86 against an attack including the great Malcolm Marshall,” a summary under Classic Encounters: Tendulkar’s debut, read on The Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s official website, yorkshireccc.com.

“He batted alongside Richard Blakey (72), just one of a number of productive partnerships between the two throughout the summer. It was, therefore, quite ironic that approximately a year later, Tendulkar would score a century in the Test Match against England in Chennai when Blakey would debut.

“Unfortunately for Yorkshire, Kevan James hit a century for Hampshire in their first-innings 397-8 declared before rain prevented play on the final day.”