Sachin Tendulkar revelas hilarious reason why Mohammad Kaif was nicknamed ‘bhai sahab’

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:27 IST

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is fondly remembered for chasing down the mammoth total of 326 along with Yuvraj Singh in the Natwest series 2002 final against England at Lord’s. The right-handed batsman played some of the most memorable innings - but his performance in the epic encounter is regarded as his best performance in the Indian jersey. But apart from batting, Kaif also gained reputation for another skill - fielding.

At the time when India was not recognised as one of the best fielding unit, Kaif and Yuvraj changed the dynamics. The duo took some amazing catches, and made some sensational saves, that brought about a change in overall team’s dynamics on the field.

In a Youtube video, Tendulkar on Sunday talked about the Road World Safety Series match against West Indies XI, and praised Kaif for his fielding efforts: “We had to tell Kaif to be cautious. We nicknamed him ‘bhai sahab’. ‘Bhai sahab, thoda sambhalke. It’s the first match, there are a lot of matches to be played,” the former batsman said.

“What if you pull a hamstring or something. It (diving and fielding quickly) comes naturally to me. He thinks if you are fit, you continue doing those things. He was a really fit guy. He was an outstanding fielder in team,” Tendulkar said.

