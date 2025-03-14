Menu Explore
Sachin Tendulkar roasts Yuvraj Singh with epic Holi prank, sparks celebration as Ambati Rayudu becomes second victim

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 14, 2025 06:21 PM IST

Celebrating Holi in the Indian camp, Sachin Tendulkar posted a video where fans get to see the India legend surprise Yuvraj Singh with an epic prank.

With the entire country celebrating Holi on Friday, Sachin Tendulkar led the celebration for India Masters, as they enjoyed their time off ahead of the highly-anticipated International Masters League T20 final, scheduled for Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar pranks Yuvraj Singh.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar pranks Yuvraj Singh.(Twitter)

India Masters defeated Australia on Thursday, sealing a 94-run victory. Yuvraj Singh hogged the spotlight in the first innings as he smacked 59 runs off 30 balls, packed with a four and seven sixes. Meanwhile, India Masters skipper Sachin registered 42 off 30 deliveries, consisting of seven fours, as they posted 220/7 in 20 overs. For the Aussies, Xavier Doherty and Dan Christian struck twice respectively.

Defending a target of 221 runs, Shahbaz Nadeem took four wickets as Australia crumbled for 126 in 18.1 overs. Irfan Pathan also bagged two dismissals for India.

Celebrating Holi in the Indian camp, Sachin posted a video where fans get to see the India legend surprise Yuvraj and Ambati Rayudu, along with teammates.

In the video, Sachin reveals that Yuvraj is sleeping and hasn’t come for the Holi celebrations. Knocking on Yuvraj’s door, the former cricketers filled him with dry colours and water colours, as he then joined into the celebration. Then they even do the same to former CSK player Rayudu, who also decided to not join the celebrations initially.

Here is the video:

For the semis vs Australia, India included Vinay Kumar and Nadeem in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the likes of Saurabh Tiwary, Abhimanyu Mithun and Rahul Sharma were dropped. The Aussies brought in the likes of Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Xavier Doherty.

It was also the perfect revenge for India, after comprehensively losing in the group stage to Australia, were fans go to witness Shane Watson and Dunk slam tons.

The match also saw Sachin go into quickfire mode after India lost Rayudu early on. He turned back the clock with stylish strokeplay, coupled with breathtaking boundaries, which sent fans into a state of frenzy.

See More
