News / Cricket / Entire flight turns stadium for Sachin Tendulkar, India legend's reaction is priceless

Entire flight turns stadium for Sachin Tendulkar, India legend's reaction is priceless

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar's presence turned an entire flight into a stadium-like atmosphere as fans were left starstruck.

Considered by many as the greatest-ever cricketer in history, Sachin Tendulkar has always been the star attraction for fans. It is well-known that whenever the 2011 World Cup winner makes a public appearance, people have been left starstruck in awe and admiration.

Fans greet Sachin Tendulkar.
Fans greet Sachin Tendulkar.

It was once again reflected during Sachin's trip to Jammu and Kashmir. During his flight to Srinagar, the 50-year-old was greeted with chants of 'Sachin, Sachin!' It was a heartwarming moment for passengers to be in the presence of a true legend. The incident was recorded and its video has since then gone viral on social media.

Here is the video:

The Master Blaster also posted a video of his trip to Srinagar on Instagram. He captioned the video as, "The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir."

Here is the video:

Sachin was travelling to Srinagar with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. The trio also visited a bat manufacturing unit in Charsoo, on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, where he interacted with workers.

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told PTI over phone.

Parray revealed that Sachin even tested some bats and was happy with the quality. "He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow," he said.

"We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," he added.

Sachin has been enjoying his life post-retirement and also frequently takes up duties as cricket expert for broadcasters or as a commentator. He is the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODIs and Test cricket, and also holds the record for most player of the match awards in international cricket.

