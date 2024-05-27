Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh can't keep calm after KKR's IPL final win: ‘…Gambhir’s fearless mentorship and SRK'

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third IPL title on Sunday after winning the battle of supremacy against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Shreyas Iyer ended KKR's decade-long wait and led his team to a title-triumph with an 8-wicket win on Sunday night. It was a one-sided affair where SRH failed to match the intensity and lost the third time against KKR this season. Actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and players celebrate with families and friends after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)

Kolkata bowled out Hyderabad for IPL's lowest total of 113 in a final as Australia's premier paceman Mitchell Starc returned figures of 2-14 to live up to his top billing in the cash-rich league. In reply, KKR chased down the target in just 10.3 overs with Venkatesh Iyer smashing an unbeaten 52 runs off just 26 balls to make it a cakewalk for his side.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on KKR for their all-round show in the tournament for clinching the title as he mentioned Gautam Gambhir and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in his congratulatory post.

"What a consistent performance by @KKRiders! Their batters started the campaign with a bang, but it was the bowlers who took centre stage during the latter stages of the tournament. All their bowlers chipped in tonight, taking wickets and making the run chase relatively easy. Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff on winning the third trophy for their franchise! @GautamGambhir and @iamsrk," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, he also talked about the Sunrisers who played a fearless brand of cricket in the league stage.

"Commiserations to @SunRisers, who very often lit up the IPL over the last 2 months, but couldn't go the distance in the final. #KKRvSRH #IPL2024 #IPLFinal," he added.

Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated KKR for being the standout season as he also shared a heartwarming message for Shah Rukh for immense success in cinema and cricket in the past couple of years.

"Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions. They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year! #IPL2024 #KKR #SRH #KKRvsSRH," Yuvraj wrote on X.

Another India batting veteran Virender Sehwag shared a note for the IPL 2024 champions with an iconic SRK's dialogue from his blockbuster Om Shanti Om.

"Many congratulations @KKRiders on a 3rd IPL title. As @iamsrk says, Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kaaynat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. Special credit to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly in the field and executing the plans so well. Its great to see earlier Nehra ji and now Gautam succeed as mentors and win their team championships. Well done. #IPL2024," he wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out the success formula of KKR which helped them clinch the season.

"Congratulations @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 @GautamGambhir @abhisheknayar1 #bharatarun #chandupandit When you have solid bowling group with 6 wicket taking options with two all rounders in it you will win the trophy," Pathan wrote.