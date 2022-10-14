Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina wish Gautam Gambhir on his 41st birthday

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir turned 41 on Friday. The prolific batter is known for his match-winning knocks in India's title victories in the finals of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He is also regarded as one of the best left-handed openers that India ever produced.

As Gambhir celebrates his 41st birthday, several former cricketers and fans wished him on social media.

Former India cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar wished the left-handed batter in a post on Twitter.

"A very happy birthday to you @GautamGambhir.Have a splendid year my friend!," Tendulkar tweeted.

A very happy birthday to you @GautamGambhir. Have a splendid year my friend! pic.twitter.com/Sa1iubFDxq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2022

Yuvraj, player of the tournament of 2011 World Cup, wished his former teammate on Twitter.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir - a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon," wrote Yuvraj.

Also read : Batters can win it for India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may sign off from T20s: Ravi Shastri

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir - a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/qdz0xpajuc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2022

Former India cricketer and left handed batter, Suresh Raina who was also a part of the 2011 World Cup winning team, called Gambhir "a gracious human being" while wishing him on his birthday.

Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead. pic.twitter.com/SOFCaFrPsc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2022

"Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead," Raina posted on Twitter.

Gambhir had scored a match-winning 75 runs against Pakistan in the final of 2007 T20 World Cup and was the highest scorer in the match. He was the architect of India's victory in 2011 World Cup too as he scored 97 runs against Sri Lanka in the final. His terrific innings was the highest score by an Indian batter in that match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON