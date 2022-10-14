Home / Cricket / ‘Take on Shaheen Afridi, don’t look to survive': Gambhir's fiery advice to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul before IND vs PAK

‘Take on Shaheen Afridi, don’t look to survive': Gambhir's fiery advice to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul before IND vs PAK

cricket
Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:30 AM IST

So what should be the gameplan of India's power-packed top-order which definitely has a telling weakness against left-arm seamers bringing the ball back in, against Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi? Gautam Gambhir says to go on the offensive and put the pressure back on the left-arm pacer who will be coming back from a long injury layoff.

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave(BCCI Twitter)
India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave(BCCI Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

The last time India faced Pakistan in a World Cup match, Shaheen Shah Afridi removed India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs and then got back to remove a well-settled Virat Kohli in the slog overs. In short, Afridi was one of the main reasons why Pakistan registered their first-ever victory against India in a World Cup match across formats. Almost a year later, the two teams will again meet in another World Cup group match. But this time the venue will be Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground, meaning Afridi, who has just recovered in time to be available for the world event, will have bounce and pace from the pitch to cause more trouble to Rohit, Rahul and Kohli.

So what should be the gameplan of India's power-packed top-order which definitely has a telling weakness against left-arm seamers bringing the ball back in, against Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi? Gautam Gambhir says to go on the offensive and put the pressure back on the left-arm pacer who will be coming back from a long injury layoff.

“When it comes to Shaheen Afridi, don’t look to survive. Look to score runs from him. Because the moment you look to survive, everything becomes really small. Whether it’s your backlift, whether it’s your footwork, and obviously, in T20 cricket you can’t look to survive. I know that he can be dangerous with the new ball, but again, irrespective, the Indian batters need to score more runs, get into better positions, and look to time the balls rather than to hit it. India will be fine because India has got the quality in their top 3 or 4 who can definitely take on Shaheen Shah Afridi," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' ahead of the big-ticket India vs Pakistan match on October 23.

Since last year's World Cup defeat, India and Pakistan have met twice in the Asia Cup with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning once and Babar Azam's men taking the honours in the next match. Both teams will head into the World Cup high on confidence. India have beaten both Australia and South Africa at home while Pakistan have done well in the tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Come October 23, another chapter will be added to the glorious history of these cricketing giants and it will be interesting to see how the India batters tackle Pakistan's bowlers.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rohit sharma kl rahul shaheen afridi t20 world cup indian cricket team gautam gambhir + 4 more
rohit sharma kl rahul shaheen afridi t20 world cup indian cricket team gautam gambhir + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out