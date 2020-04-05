e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh urge people to follow PM Modi’s appeal to salute ‘sanitation warriors’

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh urge people to follow PM Modi’s appeal to salute ‘sanitation warriors’

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya or torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against COVID-19.

cricket Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters)
         

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to ‘salute the commitment of lakhs of sanitation warriors’. Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: “4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I’m lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. India, choose your reason tonight but let’s unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.”

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya or torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against COVID-19. 

 

This is in follow up to the ‘Taali, thali’ event held on March 22, the day when ‘Janata curfew’ was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were ‘working 24/7’ to fight COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 3,577, death toll goes up to 83: Health Min
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 3,577, death toll goes up to 83: Health Min
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news