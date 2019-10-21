e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Sacked captain Sarfaraz Ahmed dropped from Pakistan’s squads for Australia tour

Sarfraz, 32, was stripped last week of his Twenty20 international and Test captaincy, just days after Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Sri Lanka at home in the short format.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
File photo of Pakistan's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
File photo of Pakistan's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (AP)
         

Pakistan dropped former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed from the country’s Twenty20 and Test squads for their upcoming Australian tour Monday, while experienced players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also given the axe in the shorter format. Sarfraz, 32, was stripped last week of his Twenty20 international and Test captaincy, just days after Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Sri Lanka at home in the short format. His place in both squads was taken by 27-year-old Mohammad Rizwan, whose only Test was in New Zealand in 2016.

The exit from Twenty20 internationals means curtains for Malik who had already announced retirement from Tests and one-day internationals. Hafeez was part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 squad in South Africa earlier this year but was not played. At 39, he has little hope of competing in international cricket again.

ALSO READ: ‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’ - Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife backs Pakistan cricketer to make strong comeback after captaincy loss

Pakistan will play three Twenty20 internationals in Sydney (November 3), Canberra (November 5) and Perth (November 8). The two Tests will be in Brisbane (Nov 21-25) and Adelaide (Nov 29-Dec 03). Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan need to do well in Australia following a disappointing summer.

“We need to play aggressive cricket to achieve better results there,” said Misbah. “We have some exciting youngsters in the pace squad who could be surprise packages.”

The Test pace attack -- hampered by the untimely retirement of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz earlier this year -- includes 16-year-old Nasim Shah and 19-year-old Musa Khan who have played just five and seven first-class matches respectively.

Imran Khan senior, 32, returns to the Test squad after playing his last Test during the Australian tour in 2017. Prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah will be assisted by 33-year-old left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti in Tests. And leg-spinner Usman Qadir -- son of the late legendary leggie Abdul Qadir -- will be part of the Twenty20 squad, with Misbah citing his experience playing in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league earlier this year.

The lanky 37-year-old Mohammad Irfan, who played the last of his 20 Twenty20 internationals in the Twenty20 World Cup in India three years ago, is also part of the shorter format.

Squads:

Twenty20: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir

Test: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan senior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashid Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Nusa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:44 IST

tags
top news
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance Jio
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket