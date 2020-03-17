e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Sad to see PSL end,’ Shahid Afridi welcomes decision to postpone PSL in view of coronavirus pandemic

cricket Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File image of Shahid Afridi.
File image of Shahid Afridi.(IDI via Getty Images)
         

Multan Sultans’ Shahid Afridi has welcomed Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite agreeing that it was sad to see the league coming to an end.

“Sad to see the PSL end but health and safety of all concerned is the key, especially those who are travelling back to their homes. Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy...well the table-topper should be handed the trophy? @MultanSultans,” Afridi tweeted.

 

READ | Ramiz Raja says England cricketer might have shown COVID-19 symptoms before leaving PSL

The PCB on Tuesday announced the postponement of the PSL amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has said the tournament will be rescheduled. However, no dates have been provided yet.

The decision came just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

“PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course,” official handle of PCB tweeted.

Both the semi-finals of the tournament were slated to be played later today, while the final was to be played on Wednesday.

