Saha or Pant for Australia series, India coach Ravi Shastri takes his pick

India’s thumping series win over the West Indies was on expected lines and while there is a sense of achievement, one should not forget the quality of opposition in this series.

The biggest positives to have come out of the series has been the performances of two youngsters, who are being widely tipped to be the future of Indian cricket in the longest format.

While Prithvi Shaw stole the limelight at the top of the order, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant managed to continue the good work, started on the England tour, and once again put in an impressive show both with the bat as well as gloves.

Keeping the big tour of Australia in mind, Pant’s performance could create a problem of plenty for the Indian selectors with first choice Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha back to full fitness after a successful surgery.

Indian team’s chief coach Ravi Shastri was asked about whom would he prefer for the Australia tour and he had this to say, “Pant is another such youngster. He’s such a good batsman and is good with the gloves as well. We have to go on according to the present form for team selection (when asked about Pant or Saha) in Australia.”

While Shastri might not have spilled the beans completely, it is clear that Pant has impressed the team management with his daredevil batting skills. He though will have to improve his wicket-keeping skills in order to cement a permanent place in the playing XI.

Wriddhiman Saha succeeded MS Dhoni in the Test team on the basis of his excellent keeping skills and will be expected to fight for his place in the team.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 21:17 IST