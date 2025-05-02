Sai Sudharsan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's IPL record during blazing knock vs SRH, reclaims top spot in Orange Cap list

Sai Sudharsan’s remarkable IPL season continued as he knocked down another landmark in Gujarat Titans’ fast start to the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Enroute to his quickfire 48(23), Sudharsan crossed the 2000-run mark in T20 cricket, and became the second-fastest player to do so, and the fastest Indian by beating the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s mark. Sai Sudharsan plays a shot enroute to his 48(23) vs SRH.(AP)

It has taken Sudharsan only 54 innings to reach the 2000-run mark, streaking clear of all his Indian contemporaries and falling short of only the Australian Shaun Marsh. Tendulkar had taken 59 innings to score 2000 T20 runs, having done so all the way back in 2011.

Sudharsan looked in supreme touch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, playing risk-free and stylish shots to score nine boundaries and help GT score 82-0 in the powerplay, their highest-ever mark in their franchise history in the first six overs. Sudharsan also reclaimed the Orange Cap with his performance, becoming the first batter in the 2025 season to breach the 500-run mark.

Sudharsan continues record-breaking run of form

Sudharsan had last season become the fastest player to reach the 1000-run mark in IPL cricket, doing so in just 25 innings, well clear of Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad who jointly held the record before him, and required a whole six innings more to do so.

It took Sudharsan only 22 innings to go from 1000 runs to 2000 runs, speaking to his incredible consistency in the format, and particularly in the IPL. While he was just the fourth-fastest Indian to 1000 runs, his excellent form in this tournament has seen him leapfrog Tendulkar, as well as Devdutt Paddikal and Rohan Kadam.

Sudharsan currently stands at 504 runs in 10 innings, averaging over 50 in the tournament and scoring at a good rate as well. Sudharsan is in the running for the Orange Cap against Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal amongst others.

Sudharsan’s innings was cut short as he was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari, caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen off the leg-spinner and falling just two runs short of his sixth half-century of the tournament. Sudharsan is playing himself into consideration for India’s national teams across formats, with former Indian coach Ravi Shastri recently arguing for his inclusion in the Test squad for the tour of England.