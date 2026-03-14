Salman Agha breaks silence after controversial run-out against Bangladesh sparks furore: ‘I didn’t say nice things'

Agha got in the position of throwing the ball back to the bowler; however, Mehidy reached there first, and he took it and threw down the stumps, resulting in Agha walking back to the pavilion. The Pakistan batter reacted angrily to the dismissal, throwing his helmet and gloves in disgust.

Agha, who played a knock of 64 runs off 62 balls, was backing up at the non-striker's end, and it was then that Mohammad Rizwan drove the ball back towards him off the bowling of Mehidy. He was out of his crease when the spinner swooped round behind him in an attempt to gather the ball.

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan saw the latter coming out on top and levelling the three-match series in Dhaka. However, the game will be remembered for the controversial run-out of Salman Ali Agha off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz . The Bangladesh captain ran out the Pakistan batter in controversial circumstances, leading to tempers flaring in the middle and Agha saying a word or two to Miraz after being dismissed. However, after the conclusion of the contest, Agha accepted that he got carried away in “the heat of the moment” and should have done things differently.

After the game concluded, Agha addressed reporters about the situation. "I think sportsman spirit has to be there. He stated that he was just trying to give the ball back to Mehidy, considering it was likely called dead.

Also Read: Salman Agha throws wicket in bizarre brainfade, hurls gloves-helmet in anger; Ramiz Raja questions Miraz’s sportsmanship "What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this type of thing previously, we would never do that in the future as well."

“Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out,” he added.

‘Angry reaction’ The Pakistan T20I captain said he reacted angrily in the heat of the moment and that time has allowed him to gain some perspective, saying he should have handled things differently.

“It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment,” said Agha.

Following his dismissal, Agha was also seen in a heated exchange with Litton Das. However, he refrained from divulging the details. “I can't remember what I was saying, and I can't remember what he was saying. I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just the heat of the moment, so we are fine.”

When asked if he had patched things up with Mehidy, Agha said: "I haven't yet, but don't worry, I'll find him."

Pakistan won the second ODI by 128 runs via the DLS method, to level the three-match series. The decider will be played on Sunday, March 15.