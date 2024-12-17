Salman Agha claims four wickets in 22 balls vs SA but misses out on maiden ODI five-for despite two overs left in quota

Pakistan off-break bowler Salman Agha spun his web and broke the back of South Africa's batting line-up with four wickets inside 3.2 overs in the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. Agha was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and claimed wickets in quick succession to give the visitors an upper hand in the match. Salman Agha claimed four wickets against South Africa in 1st ODI.(X Image)

Batting first, South Africa were off to a solid start, with Tony de Zorzi (33) and Ryan Rickelton (36) sharing a 70-run stand for the opening wicket. In desperate search of a wicket, skipper Mohammad Rizwan introduced spinner Agha early into the attack inside the powerplay. Agha got hit for a hat-trick of boundaries in his second over, but he bounced back in style with the wicket of de Zorzi on the fourth ball of the over to break the opening stand. The wickets kept coming for him after that as he dismissed Rickelton in his third over, while Rassie van der Dussen (8) and Tristian Stubbs (1) became his next two victims.

However, despite having two overs left in his quota, he failed to complete his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. Rizwan didn't bring him back to attack after the 22nd over, and Afgha finished his spell with four for 32 in eight overs.

Klaasen guides South Africa to 239/9

Wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen rescued the Proteas from a tricky position and helped them post a challenging total of 239/9 in 50 overs. Klaasen missed out on his century but played a valuable 86-run knock off 97 balls. Apart from Afgha, spinner Abrar Ahmed also claimed a couple of wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Saim Ayub settled for one each.

Earlier, at the toss, Mohammad Rizwan hinted that 70 per cent of the squad would be retained for the next year's Champions Trophy, which makes this series crucial for Pakistan.

“We wanted to bat first as well. Yes we are hosting the Champions Trophy but the conditions will be different but the squad will remain 70% the same. The guys are looking forward to the series. We have three seamers and one spinner,” Rizwan said at the toss.