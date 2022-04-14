Home / Cricket / 'He asked Babar to let him see pitch on video call': Ex-Pakistan captain bashes Ramiz Raja over 'height of interference'
'He asked Babar to let him see pitch on video call': Ex-Pakistan captain bashes Ramiz Raja over 'height of interference'

  • The former Pakistan skipper lashed out at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja over his ‘interference’ in preparation of pitches and team selection.
Ramiz Raja.(AP)
Ramiz Raja.(AP)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 05:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja faced significant criticism over the nature of pitches during the side's Test series against Australia in March. In a historic first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, the pitches played spoilsport throughout the Test series as the first two Tests – in Rawalpindi and Karachi – ended in a draw, while Australia registered a fine victory in the final Test in Lahore to clinch a series victory.

The first Test dished out a dull draw where Pakistan declared on 476/4 after playing 162 overs in the first innings, while Australia scored 459. The hosts didn't lose a single wicket in the second innings while scoring 252, with both openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scoring centuries. A host of former Pakistan cricketers including ex-captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Salman Butt, as well as Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez among others were critical of the surface throughout the game.

Earlier this week, Butt made a major revelation on Ramiz Raja, saying that during the side's tour of Bangladesh, the PCB chairman video called him to show pitches.

“He used to ask Babar to let him see the pitch on a video call. He interferes in team's affairs a lot,” Butt revealed, as quoted by Pakistan television outlet Geo from the former captain's official YouTube channel.

“It is the height of interference. Whether it's the pitch, the team or even the selection of commentators. Fear god. Where is the professionalism? Where else in the world do you see such things happening?” Butt further said on his channel.

Earlier, Australia wrapped up their tour of Pakistan with a three-wicket victory in the one-off T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium. While Australia won the test series, hosts prevailed in the one-dayers, making a comeback from 0-1 down to beat the side 2-1.

