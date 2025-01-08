Sam Konstas reveals surprise Virat Kohli chat after shoulder-bump incident: 'He was very down to earth'

Australia batter Sam Konstas did become quite a sensation among the home fans during the Test matches in Melbourne and Sydney against India in the space of the last two weeks, but he exactly wasn't as popular in the Indian camp. And it all began with the incident involving Virat Kohli in the Boxing Day match. Yet, he sought out his idol after the game, and was left surprised at his response. India's Virat Kohli, talks to Australia's Sam Konstas, second left, as Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India(AP)

In the MCG Test, in the opening session, Konstas made a stunning start to his debut by pulling off an unthinkable that rattled the Indian team. In a face off against a red-hot Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best pacers in the world who had single-handedly kept India alive in the series, the youngster displayed immense fearlessness and audacity as he smashed 34 runs off 60 balls against the pacer, which included two ramp shots for boundaries. And the 19-year-old followed it by egging the Melbourne crowd.

To top it all, Konstas then found himself in a heated exchange of words with Kohli after the former India captain deliberately bumped his shoulders into the Aussie batter as he was making his way towards the other end of the crease at the end of the 10th over.

'I told Kohli that I idolise him...'

Speaking to CODE Sports in a wide-ranging interview, the 19-year-old revealed that after the match in Melbourne, he had a conversation with Kohli in Melbourne where he told the 36-year-old that he idolises him.

"I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it is obviously a huge honour playing against him," Konstas said.

"When I did verse him, I was like, 'wow, Virat Kohli is batting.' He just had that presence about him, all the Indian crowd getting amongst it. Chanting his name. It was quite surreal," he added.

Konstas revealed that Virat is a "down to earth" person and wished him luck if he got picked for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, whoich will begin later this month.

"He was very down to earth. A lovely person and just wishing me all the best saying hopefully I go well on the tour of Sri Lanka he said if I am in," he said.

"My whole family loves Virat. I have idolised him from a young age and he is a legend of the game," he concluded.