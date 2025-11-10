Samson won't ‘get captaincy’ at CSK, Ravindra Jadeja swap ‘amazing news’ for Rajasthan Royals: ‘This is not something…’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons the Rajasthan Royals would become a force to reckon with if the Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson trade indeed goes through. The rumour mills are working overtime, and it is reliably learnt that the deal involving Samson and Jadeja is close to completion, and just the final details are being worked out. Not just Jadeja, Rajasthan have asked for one more player in exchange for Samson. Ravindra Jadeja for CSK and Sanju Samson for RR.(Getty)

It is common knowledge that Samson wanted to leave the Royals after the IPL 2025 season. Initially, the talks between CSK and RR hit a roadblock, but the conversation resumed, and the trade deal might just see Jadeja returning to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2008.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said that the wickets in Jaipur would suit Jadeja, and he can lend solidarity to the lower-middle order. He also reckons CSK would benefit by getting Samson, but they would still be required to get a finisher at the auction

“In the last three years, what has Jadeja done for the CSK? Of course, he is a World Cup winner. He helped the team win the IPL through his fantastic batting in the IPL 2023 final. We need to look at stats, CSK in Chennai have always had a finger spinner operate in the middle, and that has been Jadeja. In the last three years, Jadeja has taken 38 wickets in 44 games, with an economy rate of 7.9,” said Ashwin.

“With his batting, he is still one of the best finishers going around. He is striking over 150 against fast bowlers and less against spin. He is doing a fine job as the finisher. Keeping this in mind, the trade is going to be amazing news for the Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja gives them finishing skills as a left-hander. Jaipur will suit him because there is no lateral movement there,” he added.

However, Ashwin believes that it's unlikely that Jadeja will be made the Rajasthan skipper, as the management prefers to groom youngsters, and connections also play a role.

“Jadeja is no small player for CSK. This is not something CSK have done in the past. You have to speak to the player. It is a good option for Jadeja; he can get to finish his IPL career where he began,” said Ashwin.

“It is always difficult to lead the side in your first year as you have to gel with the rest of the squad. I have played for the Rajasthan Royals, and I am familiar with their culture. It is a team built on youngsters and connections,” he added.

Samson won't get captaincy

Ashwin, who has been part of two IPL title-winning teams with CSK in 2010 and 2011, also stated that Samson wouldn't receive the captaincy if he were to join the five-time champions, as the franchise is likely to stick with Ruturaj Gaikwad for now.

“If, along with Jadeja, Sam Curran also goes, he gives them the vital fast-bowling option, and along with this great batting form, it is going to be a phenomenal deal for Rajasthan. CSK also benefit by bringing Samson in. They will also have a lot of money going into the auction, and they get the option of buying Cameron Green,” said Ashwin.

“But where will they get the spinner from? Will Cameron Green be able to finish off games? Will CSK look after Ben Stokes too? Only time will tell. I don't think Sanju will be given the captaincy because it would be his first season there. I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue, but he will definitely be an option going ahead,” he added.