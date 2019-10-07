Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad Azharuddin

cricket

Sania Mirza has confirmed the rumours of her sister Anam tying knot with Asad Azharuddin, son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam and Asad have known each other for a long time now and a post from Anam last month fueled the rumours of the duo getting married soon.

“She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it,” Sania told The Times of India.

The tennis-star is currently on a break from the game as she gave birth to a baby boy in October last year. She is expected to be back on the court by January 2020. Her last on-court appearance came at China Open in 2017.

“I thought I will be able to comeback by August but probably by January, it looks like a possibility. Having (son) Izhan is the biggest blessing I could have. If I am able to come back, it will be amazing. He’s my inspiration to get back to being fit. If I do come back, it will not be to prove anything. The only reason to come back would be that I love playing and competing,” Sania had told PTI in August.

Talking of Asad, he was controversially included in Goa’s pre-season camp last year after his father joined the team as a consultant. It was alleged that Azharuddin’s presence played a role in Asad getting a place in the team. He didn’t play in Vijay Hazare Trophy but was included in the side for Ranji Trophy, where he scored 17 runs in two fixtures against Services and Tripura.

Before his the first-class debut, Asad had played in Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup for Hyderabad Cricket Association Colts XI in 2009.

