e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad Azharuddin

Anam and Asad have known each other for a long time now and a post from Anam last month fueled the rumours of the duo getting married soon.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anam and Asad have known each other for a long time
Anam and Asad have known each other for a long time(@asad_ab18)
         

Sania Mirza has confirmed the rumours of her sister Anam tying knot with Asad Azharuddin, son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam and Asad have known each other for a long time now and a post from Anam last month fueled the rumours of the duo getting married soon.

“She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it,” Sania told The Times of India.

The tennis-star is currently on a break from the game as she gave birth to a baby boy in October last year. She is expected to be back on the court by January 2020. Her last on-court appearance came at China Open in 2017.

“I thought I will be able to comeback by August but probably by January, it looks like a possibility. Having (son) Izhan is the biggest blessing I could have. If I am able to come back, it will be amazing. He’s my inspiration to get back to being fit. If I do come back, it will not be to prove anything. The only reason to come back would be that I love playing and competing,” Sania had told PTI in August.

Talking of Asad, he was controversially included in Goa’s pre-season camp last year after his father joined the team as a consultant. It was alleged that Azharuddin’s presence played a role in Asad getting a place in the team. He didn’t play in Vijay Hazare Trophy but was included in the side for Ranji Trophy, where he scored 17 runs in two fixtures against Services and Tripura.

Before his the first-class debut, Asad had played in Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup for Hyderabad Cricket Association Colts XI in 2009.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 13:26 IST

tags
top news
Compromised on alliance with BJP for power, says Uddhav Thackeray
Compromised on alliance with BJP for power, says Uddhav Thackeray
Oct 07, 2019 13:55 IST
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 13:48 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 13:23 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket