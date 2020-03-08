Sania Mirza reacts to Mitchell Starc returning home to see Alyssa Healy in Women’s T20 World Cup final

cricket

Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shoaib Malik, took to Twitter on Sunday to react to Mitchell Starc returning home midway from the ongoing tour of South Africa in order to see wife Alyssa Healy in action during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second good on you Mitchell couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat,” Mirza wrote on Twitter.

Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second 😅 good on you Mitchell 👍🏽 couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat 🤣 https://t.co/yl3ZlGFPkY — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 7, 2020

Starc was due to depart South Africa before the third and final one-day international on Saturday.

Australia has already lost the series, trailing 2-0 with one game to play.

Healy and Australia’s women’s team take on India in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion,” Australia coach Justin Langer said Friday.

“It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season.”

