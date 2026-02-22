Sanjay Manjrekar calls out Suryakumar Yadav's ‘dangerous tactic', tells him to be ‘careful’: ‘When the captain feels…’

Suryakumar Yadav might not have been scoring runs last year in T20Is, but 2026 has changed the luck completely around for the Indian captain. The right-handed batter has been in phenomenal touch, and the golden period started with the series against New Zealand. The 35-year-old started the T20 World Cup 2026 on the best note possible, hitting 84 not out against the USA, bailing the team out of trouble at the Wankhede Stadium. The 20-team competition has seen SKY adapt to the game's situation and play accordingly, even when that warrants a cautious approach. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, during a warm-up session. (Sportz Asia)

However, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar is not a fan of Suryakumar and Tilak Varma taking their own sweet time in getting going in the middle. He stated that the T20 format no longer merits a place for batters who want to play the anchor role.

India will begin its Super 8s campaign on Sunday with the match against South Africa in Ahmedabad. The defending champions won all their group-stage games, but their performance was far from complete. Both SKY and Tilak have also been criticised for not being able to get the boundaries in the middle overs phase. The same sentiment has now been echoed by Manjrekar as well.

Also Read: ‘You mean I should make him play for Tilak Varma?’: Suryakumar Yadav laughs off Sanju Samson suggestion “There's something I'm seeing in Suryakumar Yadav, which I'm not liking too much. 77 for 6, India against USA at Wankhede. And Suryakumar Yadav had to change his game, which he did brilliantly. Just slowed down a little bit and then exploded and got a great score, player of the match and everything. Since then, I think he's taking that a bit too far. Against Pakistan, when India lost a couple of wickets, he really pulled down the shutters quite a lot,” Manjrekar said in a video he shared on Instagram.

“He and Tilak Varma, both playing slightly conservatively. And in the end, what happens is people like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh are not really tapped into as resources as much. In T20 cricket, that's a dangerous thing to do, when a senior player or a captain feels that he's got to stay in, especially batting first,” he added.