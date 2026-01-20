Sanjay Manjrekar says India's loss to New Zealand is 'no big deal': 'Only World Cup matters, not even Champions Trophy'

There has been a lot of hullabaloo regarding India's loss to New Zealand in the three-match ODI series. After winning the opener in Vadodara, Shubman Gill's team went down in the next two matches to concede the series, where they were expected to win fair and square, considering the Kiwis fielded a depleted squad. Daryl Mitchell was the man of the series as he returned with two centuries and one fifty, and India had no answers to stop his onslaught. Ever since the series concluded, skipper Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have been coping with a lot of flak for the team's dwindling results of late. New Zealand defeated India 2-1 in the three-match series. (PTI)

However, former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked fans to take it easy, saying the bilaterals are just there to give the teams a chance to play around with their squads, keeping the World Cups in mind.

It is worth noting that under Gambhir, India might have won the Champions Trophy, but the side has lost nine of its previous nine ODIs. However, Manjrekar reckons that even the Champions Trophy doesn't matter as it is all truly about the World Cups and who eventually wins the big event.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s brother goes all out against Sanjay Manjrekar as ODI golden run continues “India losing to New Zealand in the ODI series recently, no big deal. Honestly, in 50-over cricket today, what really matters is the World Cup, not even the Champions Trophy, because if you try and remember the last three Champions Trophy winners, you'll struggle to remember those. But World Cup, you'll remember each winner from the time the tournament started,” Manjrekar said in a video shared on his Instagram handle.

“So yes, if you want to have your setbacks and your poor performances, get it out of the system now in time for the next World Cup. You've qualified for the World Cup. So these bilateral series are scheduled, but they're mostly, I would say, warm-up games, and one shouldn't read too much into it,” he added.