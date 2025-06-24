Sanjiv Goenka keeps it short and simple for KL Rahul but goes ga-ga over Rishabh Pant's century: 'Aggressive, audacious'

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might have struggled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, but he has once again proved why Test cricket is his true calling. The left-handed batter is the just the second wicketkeeper in the history of the game to smash twin centuries in a Test match. In the second innings of the Headingley Test against England, the southpaw bludgeoned 118 runs off 140 balls with the help of 15 fours and 3 sixes. Sanjiv Goenka congratulated Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul following their second innings centuries(AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka congratulated Pant on becoming only the second wicketkeeper, after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

In the second innings, Rishabh Pant was slow off the blocks, but once the second session started, the left-hander changed his gears, and the 27-year-old went hell for leather against the England attack of Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.

Pant eventually brought up his century by taking a single off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir in the second innings. He did not pull out the somersault celebration despite repeated requests by Sunil Gavaskar from the stands.

The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed by Bashir as he had the southpaw caught in the deep. Earlier, Pant had smashed 134 runs in the first innings.

“Two good! Back-to-back centuries for@RishabhPant17. Aggressive, audacious, brilliant. Only the second wicketkeeper in history to score a century in both innings of a Test,” Goenka wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The LSG owner also gave a shoutout to KL Rahul for his ninth Test ton. The right-handed batter scored 137 runs off 247 balls, and his innings went a long way in India, setting England a target of more than 370 runs.

Rahul was also involved in a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant. “Congratulations also to@klrahul for his hundred. #INDvsENG,” he wrote further.

KL Rahul used to be the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. However, he was released by the team ahead of the IPL 2025 season. During one fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad, Goenka was publicly seen reprimanding Rahul following the side's ten-wicket hiding.

A thrilling Day 5 awaits in the Headingley Test

The Headingley Test between England and India hangs in the balance, with the hosts still needing 350 runs to win. At stumps on Day 4, England's score read 21/0 with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett unbeaten on 12 and 9 respectively.

Earlier, India lost their final six wickets for 31 runs despite being 333/4 at one stage. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were the standout performers for India as they played knocks of 137 and 118, respectively.

For England, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets each.

Earlier in the first innings, India had gained a slender lead of six runs after Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped the visitors bundle out England for 465.