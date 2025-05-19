Sanjiv Goenka miffed, leaves stadium balcony in frustration after Rishabh Pant flops again on IPL resumption

The short IPL break didn't help Rishabh Pant to regain his form as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper flopped again against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The wicketkeeper batter was dismissed for just 7 in the all-important do-or-die clash in Lucknow. He looked in a bit of a rush and stayed in the middle for just six balls before hitting it straight to Eshan Malinga, who held onto a tricky catch to send the left-handed batter back in the pavilion. It was another failure for Pant with the bat, who signed for a whopping INR 27 crore. Sanjeev Goenka was not impressed with Rishabh Pant's failure with the bat against SRH.(X and AP Image)

Pant has scored 128 runs in 12 matches at an underwhelming strike rate of 99.22, as the wicketkeeper batter has been facing scrutiny.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka also got miffed with Pant's cheap dismissal on Monday and left the stadium's balcony in frustration. His reaction went viral on social media, and Pant also got trolled for his underwhelming show this season.

The most expensive player in IPL history has only scored one half-century this season, and his team is on the brink of elimination.

Earlier, Sunriser skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. SRH have made two changes, bringing in Harsh Dubey and Atharva Taide in place of Travis Head and Jaydev Unadkat. Meanwhile, LSG have given a debut to New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke, who comes in for David Miller.

After losing the toss, Pant said that team doesn't want to put undue pressure on themselves.

“We don't mind, we have got to do well. We are looking at one match at a time and not putting undue pressure on ourselves. I feel that as a team, we have regrouped well, and we are in a good space as a team. We have only one change, Will O'Rourke is making his debut,” Pant said at the toss.

Asked to bat first, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram shared a 115-run stand for the opening wicket to set the platform for a big total. Marsh smashed 65 runs off 39 balls, laced with six fours and four sixes, while Markram hit 61 runs off 38 balls. The Proteas batter slammed four sixes and as many fours.