Sanju Samson earns more than Player of the Tournament; legends Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar go gaga over his heroics

Sanju Samson’s T20 World Cup 2026 ended with the Player of the Tournament award in his hands, but the scale of his campaign was perhaps best captured by the kind of praise that followed from two of Indian cricket’s biggest batting names. During the final itself, as India batted first and threatened to break the game open, Sachin Tendulkar picked out Samson’s clarity of thought. Hours later, after the title had been sealed and the tournament honours handed out, Virat Kohli offered a warmer, more personal tribute, calling him the “most well-deserved man of the tournament”. Sanju Samson with teammates greets fans during a victory lap after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. (AFP) Together, the two reactions framed Samson’s run in the competition in the most complete way possible. Sachin’s words spoke to the method. Kohli’s spoke to the meaning. One admired the intelligence of the innings as it unfolded under pressure in a World Cup final. The other underlined what that body of work had come to represent by the end of the tournament. Neither post felt like an empty celebration. Both pointed to a batter whose tournament had been built not just on runs, but on timing, judgment and presence in decisive moments. In a format that often rewards chaos, Samson had left a mark through control. Sachin saw the control, Kohli saluted the occasion Sachin’s tweet came at a point when India’s innings was surging. He wrote that Sanju was “batting very smartly, knowing whom to attack and whom to defend against”, while also praising Ishan Kishan’s “superb bat speed” and “unbelievable shots”. He then added that 275 looked very much possible.

The significance of that line on Samson lies in what it values. Sachin was not praising him merely for boundaries or momentum. He was praising game sense. In a World Cup final, with India batting first and the pressure of a title match hanging over every over, Samson was being recognised for understanding the bowling, reading the situation and building the innings with precision. That is elite praise from a batter whose eye for tempo and decision-making remains unmatched. Kohli’s Instagram story, meanwhile, shifted the lens from innings management to tournament legacy. “What a remarkable tournament from the most well deserved man of the tournament @imsanjusamson. You performed when it mattered the most. Really happy for you chetta.”

Virat Kohli's story for Sanju Samson. (Instagram)