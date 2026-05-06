Sanju Samson singled out as CSK’s backbone as Ruturaj Gaikwad ‘more than grateful’: 'Doing the job for me'

Sanju Samson has slipped seamlessly into life at Chennai Super Kings, carrying his form into a new setup without any dip. The wicketkeeper-batter has looked assured from the outset, playing a key role in guiding the five-time champions through important moments this season. In 10 matches so far, Samson has scored 402 runs at an average of 57.43, underlining both his consistency and value at the top. He has remained unbeaten on three occasions, with a best of 115*, and continues to score at a brisk strike rate of 167.50. His returns include a century and two fifties, backed by 42 fours and 21 sixes. Beyond the numbers, it’s the control and clarity in his batting that have stood out, as he balances aggression with responsibility while anchoring the side’s batting efforts. Ruturaj Gaikwad calls Sanju Samson ‘CSK’s backbone’ as the keeper-batter anchors another chase. (Rahul Singh)

The wicketkeeper-batter produced a composed, unbeaten 87 off 52 balls in the 156-run chase against Delhi Capitals, holding the innings together and ensuring CSK crossed the line to secure crucial points.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed Samson as the “backbone” of Chennai Super Kings’ batting unit, praising the wicketkeeper-batter’s consistency and influence this season while also pointing to the often-overlooked contributions of the bowling attack.

"On the batting side, I would say, I mean, more than grateful to have Sanju in the side after the tournament he had even in the World Cup and even now. So obviously he's backbone now, but bowling is something which, which wins you tournaments. And, you obviously, to have Akeal and Jamie do that job where, you know, everyone is going for, more than 10s or 12s. They're just coming in silently and doing the job. It gives you a lot of confidence. And then, you know, Anshul Kamboj is there as well, who's, obviously a smart bowler and knows what his strength. Yes, he had an off day today, but I feel it's someone who's already upset about it and eager to come back," Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read - ‘I had to be selfish’: Sanju Samson sacrifices hundred for the greater good

The CSK skipper spoke about the team’s start to the season, saying the group, along with coach Stephen Fleming, stayed confident about the direction they were heading despite the early results not going their way.

"I think even initially after the second and third game, the talk was about, even Flem (Fleming) and myself, we were always positive. We thought that we were closer than what we thought than or what we were last year. I think we pretty much covered all the bases, what we had, Sanju coming in and then we had great middle-order as well. Our bowling was going good as well. So we just needed that couple of wins and then to get that momentum, you need that in T20 cricket. So I think after that, after the third game, we got those couple of wins and then, everyone just started to gel together," he added.

“Samson doing the job for me” He further downplayed any elaborate planning with Samson, explaining that their understanding in the middle is built more on reading conditions and trusting their instincts rather than constant communication.

"We don't really plan, we just kind of let each other know what exactly is happening and how we can assess and how we can move forward. That's the only talk. After that, it is more about how the over is going and how the match is progressing. So the talk is very less, more often than not, you rely on yourself to do the job. So definitely he's doing the job for me, so I'm really happy," he concluded.