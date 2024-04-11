Sanju Samson stuns commentator with unusual answer over RR's defeat against GT: 'Captain has the hardest job...'

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson expressed his dejection after his team lost the last-ball thriller to Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Samson and Co. were in control of the match but the match slipped away from their hands in the last couple of overs as Titans emerged triumph with three wickets in hand on the final ball. Sanju Samson was dejected after RR's defeat to GT.(AP)

Rajasthan posted a formidable 196/3 in 20 overs courtesy of brilliant half-centuries from Riyan Parag (76) and Samson (68*). They looked confident while defending the target with three spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Keshav Maharaj controlling the game well but with 35 needed from the last two overs, GT's pinch-hitters Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan changed the script completely.

After the match, the losing skipper was asked where they lost the game to which Samson had a simple yet dejected answer, "The last ball of the game."

His reply stunned the commentator as he instantly replied, "Really!"

Samson gave an honest reaction after the defeat and said it would take him 2-3 hours to give the right answer about where they lost the match.

"To be honest, it is very hard to speak at this moment. The captain has the hardest job in the league to speak after losing the game and to tell where we lost is tough. Maybe after a few hours, I can tell," Samson added.

Meanwhile, the RR skipper gave credit to the Titans for putting up a solid all-round show to beat them in the final ball of the match.

"You have to give credit to the Gujarat Titans the way they batted, bowled and fielded. We will learn from this and move on," he added.

However, Samson suggested that 197 was the winning score and they need to analyse what went wrong for him to throw that away.

"When I was batting, I thought something around 180 would be a fighting score. I thought 197 was a winning score. There was no dew and the wicket was a bit dry and low. With our bowling attack, we should have done it but they batted well. It was not easy to go hard enough at the start of our innings. We paced our innings well. 197 at Jaipur, without dew, you will take it any day," he concluded.