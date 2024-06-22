Sanju Samson to finally get a chance? Will Shivam Dube be dropped? India's likely XI vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

India and Bangladesh will face off for the second time in less than a month – the first coming in T20 World Cup's warm-up match – but Saturday's match will be of significantly higher value, as the two teams clash in the Super Eight clash on Saturday. While India remains undefeated, Bangladesh struggles for form, setting the stage for a fascinating contest at Kensington Oval. India's Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of the Super 8 match against Afghanistan, in Barbados(Surjeet Yadav)

Historically, India have dominated Bangladesh, but the latter's plucky nature makes them a threat. India, with a formidable lineup, showcased a clinical performance against Afghanistan in their Super Eights opener. With only a travel day between their remaining games, India will hope their underperforming stars step up.

Openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, despite decent starts, have yet to deliver impactful innings. Both have attempted to accelerate the scoring but with limited success.

Shivam Dube, selected for his power-hitting, has struggled to replicate his IPL form. Though he managed an unbeaten 31 against the USA, it was Suryakumar Yadav's efforts in the game that proved decisive. Dube's continued underperformance might see Sanju Samson getting a chance in the middle order.

Hardik Pandya's explosive cameo against Afghanistan was a significant positive for India. Known for his powerful hitting, Hardik's form is crucial for India's campaign.

On the bowling front, India is expected to retain their current combination, including left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The Caribbean wickets have favoured spinners, and India has effectively utilised three in their lineup.

For Bangladesh, the clash is a must-win following their loss to Australia. Their batting woes persist, exacerbated by the lack of power-hitters and the underperformance of openers Litton Das and Tanzid Khan. Captain Najmul Shanto stressed the importance of top-order contributions and expressed hope for a better showing against India.

India's likely XI vs Bangladesh in Super Eight clash

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh