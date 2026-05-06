Sanju Samson turns CSK’s INR 18 crore gamble into gold after horror start; Kaif says one knock changed everything

Cricket fans are turning out in huge numbers to support their franchises as the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is underway. Chennai Super Kings’ loyal fan base, known as the ‘Yellow Army’, has found its new star in Sanju Samson, as the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has provided a new ray of hope for the franchise. A team that has enjoyed immense success in IPL history, boasting five titles under former skipper MS Dhoni, has struggled to find its footing since Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the reins in 2024. Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (Rahul Singh)

The season, which started with immense hope, saw a dreadful beginning as CSK lost three matches in a row to kick off their 2026 campaign, with major blame directed at the batting unit for failing to complement the bowling efforts. However, since their first win of the season, which came against Delhi Capitals last month, CSK’s batting has found a new dimension, largely due to the impact made by Samson at the top of the order.

ASLO READ: Sanju Samson torments DC yet again, joins Kohli-Rahul elite club with back-to-back unbeaten match-winning knocks

His journey settling into this new side, however, has not been easy, especially while dealing with the pressure of a bumper INR 18 crore trade following his 11-year stint with Rajasthan Royals, which saw CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja move the other way in the swap deal.

Former India batter and current commentator Mohammad Kaif highlighted that the swap deal initially felt like a blunder from CSK’s management, as Samson struggled to replicate the extraordinary form that helped India’s triumph in the 2026 T20 World Cup held prior to the IPL. With low single-digit scores of 6, 7, and 9 in his first three matches for CSK, it appeared the franchise’s faith in him to replace long-time wicketkeeper Dhoni, while letting Jadeja go, could prove costly. However, Kaif praised how one breakout innings changed the course of Samson’s CSK career and possibly revived their 2026 campaign.

“He was a flop for CSK at the start. Three matches had gone bad. CSK had taken him with great hope. They gave Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals. There was a swap because he could become the captain in the future and would also keep once MS Dhoni goes. That move didn't work properly at the start. Then came a century, and his journey progressed,” Kaif said during a discussion on JioHotstar.

Samson scored an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls, a century that proved crucial as DC fell short by 23 runs in a competitive 212-run chase. Kaif also pointed out how Samson’s struggles have shaped his mindset and made him a better batter at 31 years old. He highlighted that things have not come easily for the Keralite, especially on the international stage, where his place in India’s T20I setup has constantly been questioned since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. Since then, Samson has been in and out of the side, making just 62 appearances in national colours, with his biggest involvement coming during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he found a place in the squad following injuries and a reshuffle in the top order.

“He hasn't got things that easily in his life. He made his India debut in 2015, which means 11 years ago, and didn't get to play matches regularly. He wasn't even there in the World Cup and was called later. He is 31 years old but has seen a lot in his life. He now wants to make the bowlers pay when he has the bat in his hand,” Kaif analysed.

Kaif further praised Samson after his efforts once again guided CSK to a thumping win over DC for the second time this season in what was a crucial result for their qualification hopes. He pointed out how Samson’s experience and adaptive approach helped him tackle difficult conditions on a night where most batters struggled. Kaif also highlighted how Samson shifted gears by targeting an under-pressure Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan. Samson, who was on 12 off 16 balls at one stage, eventually finished unbeaten on 87 off 52 deliveries, showcasing his ability to step up according to the demands of the situation.

“He is saying that he would dominate in every innings and play according to the situation. He was around 12 off 16 balls. The balls were more than the runs because this wasn't a 200-run chase; it was a difficult pitch. So he took his time and showed his temperament. When it was time to hit sixes, he took Kuldeep Yadav to task and hit shots against T Natarajan,” Kaif concluded.

CSK now sit sixth on the table after their win against DC and will hope their in-form batter Samson continues his fiery form as the franchise looks to turn around what once seemed like a hopeless campaign in the race for a top-four spot.