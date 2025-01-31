Saqib Mahmood creates history with triple-wicket maiden; Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav out in one over

Saqib Mahmood, playing his first match of the tour, took "dream start" to a whole new level by starting off with a triple-wicket maiden in the fourth T20I against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Mahmood, who came into the England XI for Friday's match in place of Mark Wood, dismissed Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and India captain Suryakumar Yadav in his first over without giving away a single run. Samson managed just one run, while Tilak and Surya were dismissed without troubling the scorers. England got off to a terrific start after Jos Buttler won his first toss of the series and opted to field. England's Jacob Bethell and Saqib Mahmood celebrate the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav(REUTERS)

Mahmood became the first English player to bowl a triple-wicket maiden and the first from any team to do so against India in T20Is.

Samson, who was troubled by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce right throughout the series, decided to hang back to play the pull shot without having any look at Mahmood and paid the price. He was cramped for room and ended up giving a simple catch to deep square leg for 1 off 3 balls.

India's man-in-form, Tilak Varma, charged down the track and sliced it to the third man fielder to depart for the first golden duck of his career as Mahmood got two wickets in the first two balls of his spell.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat at No.4 and, unlike Samson and Tilak, decided to give respect to Mahmood. He played three dot balls from the right-arm pacer before chipping it straight to the mid on fielder off the last ball of the over.

The visitors made two changes to their side, with fast bowler Saqib Mahmood replacing Mark Wood and all-rounder Jacob Bethell coming in for Jamie Smith.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, brought back middle-order batsman Rinku Singh, who missed the second and third matches because of a lower back spasm. He replaces Dhruv Jurel.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, also made two other changes.

Pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, who was rested in the last match in Rajkot, has returned in place of Mohammed Shami, while Washington Sundar made way for Shivam Dube.