Sarah Taylor, Katherine Brunt recalled to England squad for India tour

Wicketkeeper batswoman Sarah Taylor and allrounder Katherine Brunt have been recalled to England’s squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, beginning February 22.

The series will comprise three ODI matches, which will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship, and three T20Is.

The ODI series will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 22, 25 and 28. The T20I series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 4, 7 and 9.

The English pair will take part in the ODI series, before Taylor heads home ahead of the T20I series. Brunt, however, will take part in the T20I series against India.

Meanwhile, allrounder Jenny Gunn has been given a break from both series after years of touring and will report back in April. Young English cricketers Kirstie Gordon and Katie George were unavailable for selection through injury.

“We have looked to use as many players as we can to give everyone an opportunity as we head into a busy year. We have included 18 players across the squads and they will come in and out as the tours progress as we look to improve our strength in depth,” England Cricket Board quoted coach Mark Robinson, as saying.

“We have got a huge Ashes series in the summer, as well as hosting the West Indies, and obviously there are ICC Women’s Championship points up for grabs across both of these tours (India and Sri Lanka) so there is hard work ahead of us but we are excited,” he added.

Following are the squads for the limited-over series:

ODI squad: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (c), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wk), Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

T20I squad: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt, Linsey Smith

