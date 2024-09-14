Sarfaraz Khan draws parallels between Rohit Sharma and Lagaan's Aamir Khan: 'He treats everybody equally'

India captain Rohit Sharma has become an elder brother-like figure in the Indian team for the junior players as he has managed to create an environment within the team where no one feels out of place. The swashbuckling opener took over the captaincy charge of white-ball cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup and, months later, was appointed the Test skipper after Virat Kohli relinquished the post. Rohit and the other Indian players didn't find much difficulty in the transition phase as he was also part of the leadership group during Kohli's captaincy. Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates a wicket with Sarfaraz Khan.(REUTERS)

Recently, several young Indian players have made their debut in red-ball cricket and got the chance to play under Rohit's leadership. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan have made impactful starts to their careers, and all of them have credited Rohit for showing belief in them and backing them to play freely.

Sarfaraz, who made his debut recently in the England series earlier this year, shared his experience of playing under the captaincy of Rohit.

The Mumbai batter referred to Rohit as a big brother and said he treats everybody equally at the time, which creates a healthy atmosphere in the team.

"He is very different. He makes you feel very comfortable. Rohit Sharma is like a big brother. We enjoy a lot while playing under him. First, I saw him from the outside, now I have played with him to experience it. doesn't treat us like juniors, he treats everybody equally," Sarfaraz Khan said, speaking to Jio Cinema ahead of India's Test series against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma is like Aamir Khan for this team

After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz had to wait a long time to make his debut, but he made sure to make a big impact when he was called up for the England series. The 26-year-old batter scored 200 runs in three Tests at an average of 50.

Sarfaraz, who is a big fan of Lagaan, likened Rohit to Aamir Khan from the Bollywood classic.

"Lagaan is my favourite movie. Like how Aamir Khan made that team in the movie, in my eyes, Rohit Sharma is like Aamir Khan for this team," he added.