Sarfaraz yells with animated 'look at me' gesture at Pant after surviving horrible mix up; NZ players vent frustration

Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant started the day confidently for Team India in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Still trailing big time in the first Test of the three-match series, Team India are hoping to put up a spirited fightback to have any chance of registering an improbable win. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant's rear-guard action was almost cut short in the 56th over, as a horrific mix-up in the middle, led to a run-out.

On the first ball of the 56th over, Sarfaraz Khan cut the ball to deep backward point, off the bowling of Matt Henry. However, a huge mix-up ensued in the middle, and Rishabh Pant narrowly escaped a run-out. The left-handed batter took off late for the first run, but somehow Tom Blundell was unable to take the bails off, even when Pant was guilty of ball watching.

At the non-striker's end, Sarfaraz Khan was seen yelling, gesturing and even jumping to stop Rishabh Pant but the latter came down halfway down the pitch for the second run. Sarfaraz Khan was also seen losing his cool at the experienced wicketkeeper.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary, at the time, said that Sarfaraz Khan almost did a "rain dance" at the non-striker's end.

Sarfaraz Khan brings up his first ton in Test cricket

Right-handed Sarfaraz Khan brought up his first century in Tests on the ongoing fourth day. Sarfaraz registered his first century off the bowling of Tim Southee in the 57th over.

On the third ball of the 57th over, Sarfaraz Khan opted for a forward push wide of cover, and the ball raced towards the boundary. The moment the ball cleared the infield, Sarfaraz Khan celebrated wildly. He took his helmet off, showing his bat to the dressing room.

The right-handed batter, who is just four Test matches old in international cricket, has now given major alarm bells to KL Rahul, who scored a duck in the first innings.

Coming back to the ongoing match, Team India are looking to register an improbable win. New Zealand gained a lead of 356 runs after bundling out the hosts for just 46 in the first innings.

Sarfaraz Khan registered a duck in the first innings, however, he has managed to make amends in the second innings. On Day 3, Sarfaraz Khan had formed a 100-run stand with maverick batter Virat Kohli.

In the ongoing second innings, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also registered half-centuries.