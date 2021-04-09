Say anything bad about Kohli and you get absolutely hounded: Cummins recalls comment that blew up on social media

Pat Cummins has recalled one of the comments he made about Virat Kohli, which the fast bowler explained later blew up on social media. The Australia pacer was referring to a comment he made about the India captain before India were scheduled to tour Australia in 2018-19 for a Test, ODI and T20I series.

"I think Virat Kohli's not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock 'em off over here," Cummins had said at the time. The fast bowler revealed how the comment, which now he thinks was a compliment sent the social media abuzz with fans questioning Cummins' so-called doubt regarding Kohli's credentials as a batsman. Cummins said the Indian media has a good memory and revealed how that trait came back to 'hound' him.

"If you live on social media at all, you get absolutely hounded. Say anything about Virat Kohli and look out for the next years. I remember I said something a few years ago. It was actually… I thought it was a bit of a compliment. 'He's a great player. Hope he doesn't score a hundred because he's a gun player'. Virat scored a century six months later and my phone just blew up. They (The Indian Media) have got a long memory," Cummins said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Cummins, who is currently in India, is gearing up for a fresh IPL season, where he will represent the Kolkata Knight Riders. Bagged by KKR during the IPL 2020 players' auction for ₹15.5 crore, this is Cummins' second stint with KKR, having earlier represented the franchise back in 2014 and 2015. In fact, Cummins was part of the franchise which won the title in 2012 and the Aussie speedster recalled the maddening scenes in the city the day after the win.

"We won the final in Bangalore and we flew back the next day to Kolkata. We could literally just take one lap around Eden Gardens, and it was packed. There were probably a 100,000 people, fans crying the eyes out as our owner walked along with us – Shah Rukh Khan, who is a megastar over here. We weren't doing anything other than walking and there were thousands of people on the streets," Cummins said.