Home / Cricket / Score or survive? The big fourth innings question
India's Ajinkya Rahane rests on his bat at the close of play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane rests on his bat at the close of play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Score or survive? The big fourth innings question

  • India’s fate in Sydney now hinges heavily on its overnight batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane. They will restart proceedings on Monday, a delicious prospect where India need a further 309 runs in 97 overs
By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:01 PM IST

When Tim Paine declared the second innings at the end of Cameron Green’s assault, the Australian captain had set India a fourth innings target of 407 runs—a figure that, if achieved, will break the country’s long-standing chase record of 406. If—a big if.

That record was set nearly half a century ago in Trinidad, largely due to the centurion brothers-in-law, Gundappa Viswanath and Sunil Gavaskar. But it is also interesting to note that the West Indies attack of 1976 consisted of three specialist spinners; one of them, Imtiaz Ali, never played Test cricket again and another, Albert Padmore, lasted just one more match.

Unlike that Clive Lloyd team, which was on the threshold of realising that it was indeed all about pace, Paine’s Australia are acutely aware of who they are—the best fast bowling attack in the game today, coupled with the finest off-spinner produced on those shores in Nathan Lyon. Paine’s declaration had given them exactly four sessions to take 10 Indian wickets. After one, which ended Day 4, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had already claimed two in India’s confident openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

India’s fate in Sydney now hinges heavily on its overnight batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane. They will restart proceedings on Monday, a delicious prospect where India need a further 309 runs in 97 overs, but the result will be decided by which of Pujara and Rahane have the greater say. If Pujara is around until stumps or thereabouts on the last day, India could well thieve a draw. If it is Rahane who is around—especially the aggressive version of Melbourne 2014—the dressing room could perhaps even dream of a win.

But with chases over 400—achieved on just four occasions in the history of Test cricket—the safe bet is always on the bowling team; especially in Australia, where Virat Kohli is the only active Indian player to have scored a fourth innings hundred (141 in Adelaide 2014, when India came tantalisingly close to the target of 364).

In Kohli’s absence, Rishabh Pant is the only member of India’s playing eleven to have breached the three-figure mark in a fourth innings (114 at the Oval in 2018 as India got to 345 in a chase of 464), home or away. Pant hasn't taken the field since his batting injury, and India may well be another batsman short in Ravindra Jadeja, who has dislocated his thumb. After Pant, Rahane and Pujara are the only ones at Sydney to have achieved fourth innings fifties (the captain's unbeaten 52 in Southampton 2014 is his best).

It wasn’t a hundred, but Pujara began his career with a great fourth innings show; against the Aussies no less. On debut in Bangalore, a 22-year-old did his reputation justice by top-scoring with a gritty 72 as India hunted down the target of 207. Pujara was immediately selected for India’s next assignment, the 2010-11 tour of South Africa where a most interesting occurrence with regards to fourth innings chases was witnessed.

Set 340 runs to win not just the Cape Town Test but the series, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir came out blocking on the final day. With Sehwag presenting a dead bat often there was no ambiguity in captain MS Dhoni’s plan that day. A drawn series in South Africa—India’s only one to date—was worth more than the risk of going for a difficult win.

Sehwag played closer to his real personality when he set the tone for India’s second highest run-chase in Test cricket. Back in 2008 in Chennai, India were set a target of 387 runs with four sessions to go (like in Sydney). In the final session of Day 4, Sehwag began and ended his blazing innings of 83 (just 68 balls). That knock won him the Man of the Match over two higher innings scores by Sachin Tendulkar (103) and Yuvraj Singh (85), men who were unbeaten when the mammoth target was felled.

On Sunday, opener Rohit Sharma’s mindset was more aligned with the Sehwag of Chennai than Cape Town. It worked while it lasted. The very first ball of the innings, Sharma swivelled into a bent-knee pull to pick up two runs and make his intentions clear. Mitchell Starc was at the receiving end of Sharma, and India’s first boundary as well in the fifth over, but it was all-rounder Green who copped Sharma’s first six—a short ball retrieved from the square-leg stand.

Between those two boundaries of different outcomes, Sharma smashed a volley of fours against the bowling attack, including one off Lyon, to get to a fifty in his first overseas Test as opener. While that aggression gave him 52, it was also the cause of his downfall. Just three overs before stumps, Sharma swivelled into yet another pull against a short ball from Pat Cummins and perished in the deep.

Still, Sharma’s 52 (and the 71-run opening stand it caused with Gill, one run better than their first innings partnership) remains the biggest reason why India go into the fifth day with any hope, however remote that may be.

R Ashwin(Cricket Australia)
R Ashwin(Cricket Australia)
cricket

Draw worth its weight in gold: India bat 131 overs to save Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:32 PM IST
India vs Australia: India batted their longest (in terms of balls) - 131 overs - in the fourth innings of a Test match away from home since 1978 to keep the series locked at 1-1 with the final Test to be played in Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG.(via REUTERS)
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG.(via REUTERS)
cricket

India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Smith after SCG Test draw

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
India vs Australia: Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin batted through the final session to push the Sydney Test to a draw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, right, walk out onto the field for the start of play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, right, walk out onto the field for the start of play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)
cricket

Uncertainty over Brisbane Test ends, fourth match to go on as per schedule

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:27 AM IST
India vs Australia: The Indian board decided to stick to the original schedule after Quneelsland government assured that the hard lockdown due to a new UK variant Covid-19 case will end on Monday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, left, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini, right, talk during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP)
Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, left, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini, right, talk during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP)
cricket

"Every time we play with Australia, this happens’: Azhar on racism

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:45 AM IST
India vs Australia: Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin believes that hurling racial abuses on Indian players while playing in Australia has become "a regular affair" and urged the ICC to find a way to end this menace "forever".
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, reacts after reaching 50 runs during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, reacts after reaching 50 runs during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.(AP)
cricket

Pujara joins Sachin, Gavaskar and other greats with patient knock at SCG

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:30 AM IST
India vs Australia: Pujara became the 11th Indian to cross the 6000-run mark in Test cricket. He reached the milestone on Day five of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar. File image(Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar. File image(Getty Images)
cricket

Sport meant to unite us: Tendulkar condemns racial abuse at SCG

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Tendulkar took to Twitter and said cricket never discriminates and those who do not understand this should not come to stadiums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 5 Latest Updates(AFP)
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 5 Latest Updates(AFP)
cricket

3rd Test: India bat for 131 overs in 4th innings to snatch draw at Sydney

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:26 PM IST
IND vs AUS Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 5 Highlights: Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin led India to a sensational draw at SCG. The duo bat throughout the final session, registering an unbeaten 62 run partnership. The two teams will meet in Brisbane in final Test from 15th January with series levelled at 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Hanuma Vihari walk from the field following play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground,(AP)
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Hanuma Vihari walk from the field following play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground,(AP)
cricket

India reach 'unique milestone' after batting for 131 overs in 4th innings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:09 PM IST
During the chase, India batted their longest (in terms of balls) - 131 overs - in the fourth innings of a Test match to blunt the Australian bowling and pull off a sensational draw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, reacts after reaching 50 runs during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, reacts after reaching 50 runs during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)
cricket

India vs Australia third Test Day 5: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Catch all the action of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 through these images
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant hits Nathan Lyon(ICC/Twitter)
Rishabh Pant hits Nathan Lyon(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Rishabh Pant takes Nathan Lyon apart, Twitter flooded with memes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Rishabh Pant scored at a strike rate of 79 against Lyon in the first session of Day 5 in the India vs Australia 3rd Test in Sydney. He faced 48 balls from the Australian off-spinner and scored 38 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Indians want to be treated like other Australians: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:34 AM IST
India vs Australia: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has talked about the situation and said that he empathises with the Indian players' position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal on the fourth day of the Third Test Match between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal on the fourth day of the Third Test Match between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy
cricket

‘They should get those guys & find out what happened': McGrath on racial attacks

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:41 AM IST
India vs Australia: Glenn McGrath stated that the incident will not only tarnish the image of Cricket Australia but will also bring disrepute to the Australians. He also asserted that there is no place for racism in Australian culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, (AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, (AP)
cricket

Siraj racially abused again at the SCG, six evicted from stands

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Play was stopped minutes before tea on Day 4 after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, became the target of abuse again by some in the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
