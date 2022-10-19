Home / Cricket / Scotland vs Ireland live score, T20 World Cup

Scotland vs Ireland live score, T20 World Cup

Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Scotland vs Ireland Live: Follow Scorland vs Ireland T20 World Cup match live score and updates here

Scotland vs Ireland live score
Scotland vs Ireland live score
ByHT Sports Desk

T20 World Cup Live Score, Scotland vs Namibia: Scotland won the toss and chose bat first in its T20 World Cup qualifier against Ireland on Wednesday at Bellerive Oval. “Put them under pressure on a used surface in the second innings,” Scotland captain Richie Berrington said. Scotland named an unchanged side to the one which upset two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs in its opening match Monday. Ireland lost its first match to Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

Follow SCO vs IRE live score here

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington (captain), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

