Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Namibia look to continue good run against spirited Scotland
Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Scotland will lock horns with Namibia in Match 21 at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Both the teams produced some remarkable performance to advance to the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Scotland tumbled Bangladesh in the opening round, while Namibia impressed with wins against the Netherlands and Ireland. Scotland, however, enter the contest on the back of a crushing defeat against Afghanistan, and will look to set things right as the tournament proceeds. Namibia, on the other hand, are playing their first game of the Super 12 round.
Follow LIVE Updates of Scotland vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 27, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Trivia
Namibia's star performer from the campaign David Wiese has previously played international cricket for South Africa. He made his international debut for the Proteas back in 2013. After the 2016 World T20, Wiese joined others and took the Kolpak route. It was earlier this year he became eligible to play for Namibia, based on the fact his father was born in the country.
-
Oct 27, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Head-to-head
Namibia hold a stronger record against Scotland in the shorter format of the game. The teams have met twice, with Namibia edging Scotland on both the occasions.
-
Oct 27, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Probable XIs
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
-
Oct 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Full squads
Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir
-
Oct 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Toss timings!
The match will be played at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
-
Oct 27, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland and Namibia. Both the teams produced some remarkable show in the opening round and will look to maintain a similar tempo at the Super 12 stage. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!
Get our daily newsletter
Lalit Modi highlights new IPL franchise owner CVC's links to betting companies
‘You’ll soon be on receiving end': Harbhajan's cheeky reply to Akhtar's banter
- Soon after, Akhtar poked fun at Harbhajan, asking about his whereabouts in a cheeky Facebook video.
Scotland vs Namibia T20 WC LIVE updates: Namibia look to continue good run
Four Mumbai players test Covid positive
- With the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy around the corner, Mumbai will have to go in without some of their top players