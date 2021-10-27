Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Namibia look to continue good run against spirited Scotland

Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Scotland will lock horns with Namibia in Match 21 at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Both the teams produced some remarkable performance to advance to the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Scotland tumbled Bangladesh in the opening round, while Namibia impressed with wins against the Netherlands and Ireland. Scotland, however, enter the contest on the back of a crushing defeat against Afghanistan, and will look to set things right as the tournament proceeds. Namibia, on the other hand, are playing their first game of the Super 12 round.

Follow LIVE Updates of Scotland vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON