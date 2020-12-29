Scuffle mars Delhi cricket association meeting

cricket

Dec 29, 2019

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Annual General Meeting, held for the first time since the elections in June 2018, was marred by scuffle between members of rival factions on Sunday.

The scuffle took place on stage after a decision was taken to reappoint retiring directors, adopt new articles and appoint a new ombudsman with Justice (retd) Deepak Verma replacing Justice (retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed.

Senior member Ahmad Tameem said that a member of Vinod Tihara’s faction - Maqsood Karim, attacked director Rajan Manchanda who had fallen out with Tihara this month despite being an ally during the revolt that forced former president Rajat Sharma to quit. However, another senior member and a former director Ravi Jain said it was Manchanda who first attacked Karim and he had to intervene.

Rajat Sharma said he has been getting messages complaining about the events.

There were five points in the agenda, including the passing of annual accounts and the appointment of statutory auditors. All were passed. The meeting was shot on video as suggested by the outgoing ombudsman.

“There were five agendas (sic) for the meeting—passing of annual accounts, appointment of statutory auditors, reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of ombudsman,” a DDCA press release said.

While the release said all proposals were passed with thumping majority, video grabs of the meeting circulated in the social media and statements of those present suggest there was opposition to some of the points.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad, who is also a member, wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly apprising him of the happenings.

“The media has been showing the ugly scenes witnessed in DDCA’s AGM today. In light of what has been happening for the last several years, violence was being expected in DDCA premises. The ugly face of DDCA has been visible in DDCA’s AGM today, for which inaction by BCCI is also responsible. Please refer to my several letters to you, after you have assumed charge of BCCI. The crisis in DDCA has been deepening since BCCI has not taken any action to stop the rot,” he wrote.

Former BCCI president and DDCA vice-president CK Khanna said, “It is a shame that this happened. There was no ballot voting as many members had wanted earlier. There was massive opposition to some of the points passed.”

The meeting also included former treasurer and now FIH (world hockey body) boss Narinder Batra and former DDCA president Sneh Bansal.

Around 600 members were present at the meeting.